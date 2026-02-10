Montgomery County constable's deputy airlifted after 4-car pileup

The Brief A Montgomery County deputy was severely injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. DPS says the patrol vehicle struck stopped traffic, causing a four-car pileup. The deputy was airlifted to a Houston hospital and is reported to be stable.



A deputy for the Montgomery County Constable's Office, Pct. 1, was severely injured in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy injured in crash

What we know:

The crash happened on FM 2296 at Pineridge Lane in Walker County around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Texas DPS said.

According to DPS, the deputy struck a vehicle from behind while northbound traffic was stopped for construction. This caused a four-car pileup, DPS said.

The deputy was trapped in her vehicle at first, the New Waverly Fire Department said, but was quickly extracted and stabilized. She was airlifted to a Houston hospital for treatment.

Texas DPS said the deputy was last reported to be stable. One other driver was taken from the scene for medical attention "as a precaution," they said, though they had no visible injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle posted a statement to Facebook, which says in part:

"We ask for God’s protection, healing, and peace over the Deputy, the medical teams caring for them, and the entire law enforcement family during this difficult time."

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough posted the following statement to Facebook:

"Please join me in prayer for one of our deputies who was severely injured in a vehicle accident while on duty. At this time, I have no additional details to share, but I ask that you keep this deputy, their family, and all of our law enforcement officers in your thoughts and prayers."

What we don't know:

The name of the deputy has not been released.

The cause of the crash was not included in any law enforcement reports.