Montgomery County driver arrested for intoxicated manslaughter following fatal accident

A Huntsville man has been arrested following a fatal crash involving a downed tree on Sunday in Montgomery County.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Jacob Kemp Doyle, 22, faces charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon after authorities say his truck struck a tree, resulting in the death of a passenger.

Jacob Kemp Doyle

Doyle was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and taken into custody at HCA Conroe Hospital before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail early on Monday. Bail was set at $80,000 for the manslaughter charge and $750 for the weapons charge. Doyle remains in custody as of the latest update.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!