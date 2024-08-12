A fatal accident occurred when a Chevrolet pickup truck veered off the road, struck a fallen tree, and lost its roof in Montgomery County on Sunday. It happened at around 6:45 p.m. on FM 149 near Arnsworth Drive.

Deputies say the truck was traveling north when it left the roadway and entered a ditch. It continued through the ditch and collided with a large dead oak tree that had fallen during Hurricane Beryl. The impact ripped the truck's roof off and sent it further down the ditch before it came back onto FM 149 and stopped on the southbound shoulder, just south of Chick Lane.

Emergency responders from Montgomery Fire and MCHD arrived at the scene. The 21-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the passenger has not been released. The driver was taken to HCA Conroe Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident with support from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Unit.