The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a substantial reward for information that will help apprehend a man accused of widespread mail theft in the Houston area.

Authorities are offering up to $100,000 for details leading to the arrest and conviction of suspected mail thief Justin P. Hearne. Hearne is believed to be responsible for a series of mail thefts that occurred at multiple locations on June 12, 2024.

Witnesses have placed Hearne at the scenes of the crimes, reportedly driving a newer model Hyundai Elantra, with Tennessee license plate BNC 7062. A photo of the vehicle has been circulated in connection with the investigation.

The suspect is also sought for questioning regarding a string of similar incidents that have plagued the Houston community from December 2023 through June 2024.