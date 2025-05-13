A very chaotic scene in Houston was captured on video Monday showing a car being towed erratically across the freeway.

Chaotic towing incident in northwest Houston

What we know:

Video obtained from Storyful shows a vehicle being improperly towed along I-610 in northwest Houston at the Ella Boulevard exit.

X user @StormChaserHTX stated his brother, David Chairez, recorded the incident while driving on the North Loop.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The video shows a white SUV towing a sedan with just a chain as it swings erratically across lanes. Other vehicles on the roadways slow down in their attempt to avoid the vehicle.

A person can be seen inside the towed vehicle as Chairez speeds up to get next to it.

*Watch the full video below.*

What we don't know:

It is unknown if charges have been filed in connection to this incident.

FOX 26 has reached out to Houston Police Department for more information on the incident.