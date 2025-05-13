Expand / Collapse search

Towed vehicle seen swinging across lanes on I-610 Loop freeway: video

By
Published  May 13, 2025 2:14pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A very chaotic scene in Houston was captured on video Monday showing a car being towed erratically across the freeway.

Chaotic towing incident in northwest Houston

What we know:

Video obtained from Storyful shows a vehicle being improperly towed along I-610 in northwest Houston at the Ella Boulevard exit.

X user @StormChaserHTX stated his brother, David Chairez, recorded the incident while driving on the North Loop.

The video shows a white SUV towing a sedan with just a chain as it swings erratically across lanes. Other vehicles on the roadways slow down in their attempt to avoid the vehicle.

A person can be seen inside the towed vehicle as Chairez speeds up to get next to it.

*Watch the full video below.*

VIDEO: Towed car erratically swerves across freeway

Video shared by X user @StormChaserHTX on Storyful shows a towed car driving erratically on I-610 in Houston. The video was recorded by @StormChaserHTX's brother, David Chairez, as he drove on the North Loop near the Ella Boulevard exit.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if charges have been filed in connection to this incident.

FOX 26 has reached out to Houston Police Department for more information on the incident.

The Source: Video was obtained from Storyful. 

