K9, drone used to help arrest Spring copper theft suspect

The Brief A copper theft suspect was arrested in Spring on Monday. Drones and a constable K9 were used to help find the suspect in a wooded area. Christopher Fry was charged with evading on foot and felony theft.



Deputies and a constable K9 worked together to arrest a man authorities believed to be stealing copper in Spring on Monday.

K9 takes down copper theft suspect

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Harris County Constables Precinct 4)

What we know:

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to a possible copper theft on Spring Stuebner Road.

When deputies arrived, they saw a box truck leaving the area on North Freeway. When they tried to pull over the truck, a man got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area along the service road.

Constable K9 R.E. Moore and drones were deployed in the area.

The drone guided the K9 Deputy and his partner to the suspect.

The Constable's Office says the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands and was eventually bitten by the K9.

The suspect, Christopher Fry, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fry has been charged with evading on foot and felony theft. His bond was set at $40,100.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not say how much copper was believed to be stolen.