Joseph Jebbia is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase and killing a pedestrian on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old was arrested and, according to court records, is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, and unlawful possession by felon of metal or body armor.

Montgomery County Sherriff's Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Jebbia who was a wanted felon, but he evaded officers and led officials on a high speed chase.

He allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of _45 service road and West road, hitting a white Toyota Camry before veering onto the curb and hitting a 61-year-old woman waiting at the bus stop, police report.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Houston police say Jebbia continued driving onto I-45 and at one point, collided with a MCSO deputy's vehicle. The chase came to an end in the Willowbrook area where Jebbia was arrested.

He was taken into custody and booked in Harris County Jail.

According to court records, the aggravated kidnapping charge is not related to the deadly chase on Wednesday.