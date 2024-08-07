One person is dead after a chase ended in a crash on IH-45 Northbound near West Road, also leaving multiple lanes closed on Wednesday.

According to Houston TranStar, the accident involved a single vehicle on I-45 Northbound at West Road around 2:28 p.m., affecting four frontage road lanes and an exit ramp.

United States Marshals and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reportedly initiated a chase with a wanted felon who began driving recklessly, officials report. The driver hit another vehicle which causing an accident, killing a poedestrian.

Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested the driver shortly after and Houston Police Department is investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes to minimize delays.