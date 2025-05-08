Off-duty officer shoots at two teens on Crosshaven Drive; 1 dead, other injured

The Brief An off-duty law enforcement officer shot at two unknown teens he found in his backyard on Crosshaven Drive. One teen was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the second one was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The teens were involved in another shooting before they jumped the fence into the officer's backyard, Sheriff Gonzalez says.



An off-duty San Jacinto City Police Department officer was involved in a deadly shooting after two unknown teens were seen on his property, Harris County Sheriff's Office reports.

Crosshaven Drive shooting

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were initially called to a drive-by shooting in the 13800 block of Crosshaven Drive.

In an update, Gonzalez says a group of males were outside a home when another group approached them. The groups got into an altercation and gunshots were fired.

Officials report multiple people ran from the scene.

The off-duty officer heard the gunfire as two teens, around 16-or-17-years-old, jumped over his fence and into his yard.

Gonzalez says it is unknown what happened, but the officer used his weapon to shoot them.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Crosshaven Drive shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

One teen, around 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second teen, believed to be 16, was taken by private vehicle to the emergency room.

Authorities have not determined if the two teens' wounds were from the officer or from the shooting before.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The condition of the second teen shot is unknown at this time.