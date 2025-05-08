Christian Rucker wanted: FBI offering up to $25K for information
HOUSTON - FBI Houston has announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of wanted suspect Christian Xavier Rucker.
Rucker is believed to have family and connections in south Houston, Missouri City, and Pearland.
He is also known as "Gucci", according to the FBI.
Christian X. Rucker
What is Rucker wanted for?
The backstory:
On July 19, 2023, Rucker allegedly killed two men in a robbery on Luce Street in Houston.
An arrest warrant was issued for him on March 3 after he was charged with multiple charges, including:
- Murder in Aid of Racketeering Activity
- Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery
- Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- Attempt to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- Using a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime
- Using a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence
- Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm
What you can do:
If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact
your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
The Source: The FBI Houston office sent a press release detailing Rucker's charges.