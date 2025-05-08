Christian Rucker wanted: FBI offering up to $25K for information

The Brief FBI Houston has announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Christian Xavier Rucker. Rucker is wanted on multiple federal violations. He allegedly killed two men in a robbery in Houston on July 19, 2023. FBI Housotn believed he has connections in south Houston, Missouri City, and Pearland.



FBI Houston has announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of wanted suspect Christian Xavier Rucker.

Rucker is believed to have family and connections in south Houston, Missouri City, and Pearland.

He is also known as "Gucci", according to the FBI.

Christian X. Rucker

What is Rucker wanted for?

The backstory:

On July 19, 2023, Rucker allegedly killed two men in a robbery on Luce Street in Houston.

An arrest warrant was issued for him on March 3 after he was charged with multiple charges, including:

Murder in Aid of Racketeering Activity

Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery

Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Attempt to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Using a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime

Using a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence

Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm

What you can do:

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact

your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.