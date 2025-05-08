Pope Leo XIV: Houston's Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart holds first mass since announcement of new pope

The Brief Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the next pope, known as Pope Leo XIV. Pope Leo XIV made history as the first American-born pope The Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart held their first mass since the announcement of the new pope on Thursday.



History has been made for the Catholic Church as American Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the new pope. The Chicago-born pope was chosen as the new church leader on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Houston's Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart held their first mass since the announcement of the new pope. Churchgoers expressed their excitement and optimism for the new church leader.

"What this means is that, once again, we have a pope, and we have someone who is going to lead us closer to God, uplift the church, and bring us into the new millennium," said Robert Duru, a congregation member.

While Pope Leo XIV is the first American-born, priests at the local church emphasized the pope's primary importance lies in his ability to represent Christ.

"Like many, I never thought about, even though his name was talked about, that we would have an American-born pope, but at the same time, his kind of Slatan background is not surprising on why it would appeal to so many cardinals from different parts of the world," said Father Jeffery Bame, the Director and Pastor of the Co- Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. "As a man of the nations, of multiple citizenships that he holds, so many languages he speaks, places of service. He’s been all over the world. I think that’s such an issue in the present age that was such a concern of Pope Francis that all the peoples of the world be represented. That our faith doesn’t belong to one language, culture or people, and so a man of diverse background can speak to the whole world."