A well-known bakery shop in the Third Ward will survive past Christmas, thanks to a boost in local support.

FOX 26 confirmed with the owners of Miss Myrtle's Bakery Shoppe that their Emancipation Avenue location will stay open.

"My mother Myrtle reminded me that quitting was not an option. So we are here to stay," co-founder and Head Baker Andrea Jackson posted on Facebook Wednesday.

"The decision to continue the legacy wasn't taken lightly as we are strategically planning for 2024 with some much-needed changes for the continued success of Ms. Mrytle's as we head into our 23rd year in business on Dec. 8."

Jackson's sister, Rosharon Cotton, told FOX 26 on Thursday, that after the story aired in October, many customers came to make orders, offering to help the business stay afloat.

The bakery was in danger of closing its location at the end of the year because of growing financial difficulties. Once a prosperous family-run enterprise, Ms. Myrtle's Bakery Shoppe had suffered due to a confluence of factors including inflation, changing neighborhood demographics, and the continued effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Myrtle Jackson, the founder of the bakery, died in 2021 after complications due to the virus.

Her daughters have remained dedicated to preserving their mother's dream and maintaining the shop's history. The bakery became well-known in Houston and was even highlighted on a TLC baking show. Click here to learn more about the iconic business.