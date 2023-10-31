A beloved Third Ward bakery that has been a staple in the community for over two decades is set to close its doors for good by the end of the year, due to its mounting financial challenges.

Ms. Myrtle's Bakery Shoppe, once a thriving family-owned business, has fallen victim to a combination of inflation, shifting demographics in their neighborhood, and the ongoing consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For three generations, the Jackson family has been the heart and soul behind the success of Ms. Myrtle's Bakery Shoppe. Known for their delectable treats and incredible customer service, the bakery has been a hub for birthday celebrations, weddings, and countless memorable moments.

Andrea Jackson and Rosharon Cotton, the daughters of the late Myrtle Jackson, have worked tirelessly to preserve their mother's dream and uphold the legacy of the bakery. What began in 2000 as a humble donut shop on the corner of Gray and the former Dowling Street eventually gained widespread recognition, even being featured on a TLC baking show.

However, the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant drop in sales and the tragic loss of Ms. Myrtle to the virus in 2021.

Recent announcement from Ms. Mrytle's Bakery about their anticipated shut down (Facebook)

The Jackson sisters have grappled with the daunting challenge of balancing the books, often facing sleepless nights trying to figure out how to cover bills and employee salaries. Rising prices of quality ingredients and sluggish sales have taken a severe toll on the family bakery, making it increasingly difficult to keep the business afloat.

One major factor contributing to the bakery's closure is the changing landscape of the neighborhood. New housing developments have altered the demographics of the area, leading to an increase in monthly rent and a shift in the customer base. As a result, the bakery has been forced to raise its prices to accommodate the changing economic environment, causing a loss of loyal customers.

Jason Hyman, co-founder of the Third Ward Real Estate Council, a non-profit organization focused on educating residents about property ownership, emphasizes the need for neighborhood alliances to advocate for the changes their communities need. He points out that while there are ongoing policy changes aimed at fostering development, the challenge lies in ensuring that these changes translate into real benefits for the community.

The future of Ms. Myrtle's Bakery remains uncertain. While Andrea and Rosharon hope to resurrect the business in some form in the future, they are grateful for the years of support from the community. As a final gesture of appreciation, the bakery will fulfill holiday orders through the end of the year.

