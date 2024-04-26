It will be breezy across Southeast Texas today with sustained winds from the south at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30.

Muggy air remains in place with highs in the low-80s.

Scattered showers are possible this afternoon, and the chance for isolated storms remains mainly northwest of Houston near College Station.

Storms chances return Sunday and into early next week.

