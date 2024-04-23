The owners of the northwest Houston hotel where a 8-year-old girl drowned after getting sucked into an opening in the pool says her family's actions played a role in her death.

Unique Crowne Hospitality, which owns the Doubletree by Hilton, faces a million-dollar wrongful death lawsuit from Aliyah Jaico’s family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston family suing DoubleTree hotel for tragic drowning of their daughter

The owners have filed court documents alleging Alyiah's family engaged in "negligent acts" that led to her drowning.

They're asking for reduction of any damages that could be awarded by a jury.

