Besides its liver transplant program, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center has temporarily discontinued its kidney program.

"Our primary commitment has always been to provide quality care to our patients, and it is with that in mind that we have made this difficult decision," Memorial Hermann noted in a statement provided to Fox 26.

This comes in response to identified irregularities surrounding donor acceptance criteria within the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) transplant information database.

As noted in a statement, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center said the irregularities were limited to the liver transplant program and not to any other transplant programs. However, due to a shared leadership structure, the kidney transplant program has temporarily been halted as the hospital evaluates its new physician leadership model. The irregularities primarily revolved around factors such as the age and weight of deceased donors. Upon becoming aware of these irregularities, Memorial Hermann initiated an investigation and chose to inactivate the liver transplant program voluntarily.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has initiated an investigation into the matter.



