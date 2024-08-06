Massage Envy therapist files lawsuit claiming co-worker sexual assaulted her

A massage therapist at a Houston-area Massage Envy has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging a male co-worker sexually assaulted her during a massage session.

The lawsuit alleged Massage Envy has engaged in extensive cover-ups to protect its brand and prevent potential clients from learning about the risks associated with their services. "The company has known for years about these kinds of assaults committed by Massage Envy therapists," stated trial lawyer Anna Greenberg. "But Massage Envy continuously fails to protect its customers and employees from assault. It’s maddening."

In the latest claim, the therapist, identified in documents as M.K., says she scheduled a massage with a male co-worker in February 2024 at a Massage Envy in Clear Lake. According to the legal filing, the session began routinely but took a disturbing turn when the male therapist turned the woman onto her stomach and groped her genital area.

According to court documents, M.K. reported the incident to Massage Envy management and the police. The accused therapist was subsequently terminated from the Clear Lake location.

"He knew what was allowed and what was not allowed, and he intentionally violated my client," said Greenberg. "And in doing that, he stole something very significant. Not only did he take away her sense of safety and security, but he also stole her passion for helping others through massage therapy."

The lawsuit also claims the male therapist was terminated from a Massage Envy location in Kemah for inappropriate conduct.

This case adds to a series of sexual assault claims involving Massage Envy franchises in Houston and the company's parent entity, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Massage Envy Franchising.

The franchise owner of a Houston-area Massage Envy on Highway 6 North was faced with a lawsuit after a woman said she was touched inappropriately by an employee.