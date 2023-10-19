In a significant legal development, a Massage Envy franchise in the Houston area has reached a settlement to pay the maximum insurance policy limit of $1 million to two women who filed a lawsuit against the establishment. The lawsuit alleges a male massage therapist sexually assaulted them during their appointments. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and highlighted issues surrounding the safety of patrons at such facilities.

MORE: Woman claims male massage therapist at Massage Envy franchise in Houston area, sexually assaulted her

Blizzard Greenberg attorneys, representing the victims identified as T.G. and M.D., successfully pursued the lawsuit against a Massage Envy franchise located in Conroe. The legal action includes a harrowing account of the disturbing assaults both women endured during their appointments.

The allegations against the therapist, Jose Barajas Franco, led to his arrest by the Conroe Police Department on charges of felony sexual assault. He has since bonded out of jail, and the criminal case is currently ongoing.

According to the lawsuit, T.G. accused Franco of sexually assaulting her during her appointment on July 3, 2022, and left her paralyzed with fear, unable to respond until the assault concluded. Subsequently, she was diagnosed with HSV-1 (herpes)—an incurable, lifelong infection—as a result of the assault.

M.D., another victim, reported inappropriate touching by Franco during her session on July 15, 2022. She also alleged that the therapist failed to use draping, making her feel vulnerable and exposed properly.

Houston-area massage therapist arrested in sexual assault case involving customer

The revelation of these assaults led to the discovery of other women who had lodged complaints against Franco, creating a troubling pattern. This pattern compelled the victims to report the assaults to the authorities.

During his deposition in the legal case, Massage Envy franchise owner Mack Miller controversially claimed that "male therapists have been targets of an extraordinarily disproportionate number of lawsuits" in the industry. However, this assertion was challenged by the victims' legal representation.

Trial lawyer Anna Greenberg stated, "The franchise owner attempted to downplay the allegations, and we did not stand for it. These women, with no knowledge of the other's allegations, separately reported the assaults by this therapist within just a few weeks of each other. That is no coincidence; that is evidence of a predator at work."

The case, formerly known as T.G. and M.D. v. Massage Envy and Jose Barajas Franco et al., is ongoing in Harris County District Court.

Please be aware that the lawsuit contains graphic details of sexual assault.

For those who wish to view a copy of the lawsuit, click here .

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and security of individuals seeking professional services at facilities like Massage Envy, and the ongoing need for rigorous oversight and accountability within the industry.