Another local Massage Envy franchise owner is facing a lawsuit with claims of assault after a woman says she was touched inappropriately by an employee there. Disturbing details are found in the suit filed April 23 at the Harris County District Clerk's office.

According to court documents, the alleged assault happened around Jan. 30, 2021, at the Massage Envy location on the 7000 block of Highway 6 North and FM 529 in Houston. The defendant, whose name is not disclosed, said the previous session with massage therapist Ricky Newsome was professional. Toward the end of the Jan. 30 appointment, the woman stated Newsome touched her inappropriately, including her breasts and genital area, without her consent.

The lawsuit also stated Newsome appeared to have been physically aroused while touching her. The woman lay on the massage table until she was able to get up and end the massage early.

She told FOX 26 Newsome told her that the time for the session was not up, but she quickly got dressed and left the room.

Court documents state a couple of days later the woman reported the incident to management at the location. She claims the manager apologized and admitted they had similar complaints about Newsome before the reported incident.

Attorney Anna Greenberg tells FOX 26 Newsome was accused of inappropriately touching another client at that location just a week before. However, she says the franchise owner, Ron Guthrie of Guthrie Enterprises, LLC in Houston, allowed Newsome to remain employed and perform massages on other clients.

Those details are also in a separate lawsuit against Guthrie Enterprises filed in June 2021 in Harris County. Court documents state Christy Babineaux of Houston was a customer of Newsome's at the same Copperfield location on Jan. 23 of that year. Documents state toward the end of the massage, Newsome began "aggressively groping" and massaging Babineaux across her chest and lower region. When Babineaux got up to leave, documents state Newsome exposed his genitals, grabbed her, and pushed his body against her. Babineaux says she cried and pleaded with Newsome to stop. He responded by saying he got "carried away."

The suit reads that the General Manager terminated Newsome after an investigation into the incident, but he was still employed and able to service other clients. Court files indicate the case settled.

As a result of the newest assault claims the suit states, the woman has suffered severe mental anguish, emotional distress, and psychological trauma. An incident report has been filed with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, which tells us the investigation is now in the Adult Special Crimes Unit and an investigator is following up with the case. No charges have been filed.

FOX 26 reached out to numbers and email addresses associated with Guthrie Enterprises, LLC and Newsome. As of Wednesday evening, we have been unable to reach them. A request for comment was also sent to Massage Envy's company press email address on Tuesday.

In 2023, attorneys at Blizzard Greenberg secured a maximum policy limits settlement against another Houston-based Massage Envy franchise on behalf of multiple victims of sexual assault.

Just last week, the firm filed a similar lawsuit against a location in the Fort Worth area.