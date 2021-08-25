Mask mandate for Fort Bend ISD students, staff, visitors takes effect Wednesday

article

The Fort Bend Independent School District has announced their mask mandate will begin on Wednesday.



According to a release, the mandate will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, August 25.

The mandate was approved late Monday night by the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees.

Officials said since Monday when the mandate was approved, the district administration has worked to develop mask protocols using recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, local and state health experts, and the District’s medical advisory team.

Protocols include accommodations for mask use during student activities such as band, choir, and athletics, and for children with special needs.

