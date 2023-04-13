A childhood friendship saw a tragic end in 2016 in Harris County after one of them was killed and one of the friends has been sentenced to prison for the other's murder.

Marcus Renard Coleman, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 years in prison for the murder of his friend 24-year-old Adoniya Spiller in 2016.

"This case, like many others, lingered on the docket because every time the defendant was free on bond, he was charged with a new crime, which postponed trial," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Now, he will spend decades behind bars and the victim’s family will have some closure and be able to mourn in peace."

Coleman is said to be a documented gang member and was convicted on Monday after a five-day trial in Harris County. Reports say after the verdict, prosecutors put witnesses for jurors to determine the punishment.

Marcus Coleman

After hearing from witnesses, Coleman reportedly pleaded to a 45-year prison sentence for murder, and in exchange, Coleman can't appeal his guilt or the punishment. He will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

According to the Harris County DA's office, Coleman was 24-years-old at the time of the murder and a documented member of the gang 5th Ward Circle. He believed there was a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence incident that occurred days earlier.

His childhood friend, Spiller allowed Coleman to stay at his home for the time.

Adoniya Spiller

The two friends were both young fathers and got into an argument over a small amount of marijuana found in the breezeway of Spiller.

According to reports, Spiller's 2-year-old daughter was standing next to Spiller who was also holding Cameron's newborn daughter in a baby carrier. An eyewitness says Coleman told Spiller to "put the baby down" and then shot him in the neck and abdomen.

Spiller died the next day at the hospital from his injuries.

At the time of the murder, Coleman was free on bail for a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and officials say after the shooting, he jumped bail and fled to Louisiana.

However, Coleman was extradited from Louisiana and charged with the murder of Spiller. He was released on bail once he was back in Harris County but did not return to court for his court fates. Coleman was rearrested at a later date for domestic violence.

The repeat offender was again granted bail and while free on bond, reportedly was charged with another second domestic violence case. Coleman did not appear in court for the case either.

He was charged with another felony for possession of cocaine and rearrested, officials say. At this point, he was in jail in lieu of a total $750,000 bond.

"He was given every opportunity for rehabilitation, and he always went back to violence," said Assistant District Attorney Barbara Mousset. "The victim’s family is just grateful that it’s over. It’s just such a sad story."

Mousset prosecuted the case along with ADA Jacob Salinas. Salinas says the case shows how case backlog can be a problem.

"This case saw Hurricane Harvey, it saw the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was continually rescheduled because he jumped bail three separate times and each time he picked up a new felony," Salinas said. "This man killed his best friend, while free on bond, and then continually violated his bond conditions."