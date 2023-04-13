A reward of up $25,000 is being offered for help finding those responsible for the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man in Houston last year.

Avery Boyd was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Summer Street on December 1.

According to Houston police, Boyd had gone to an apartment complex around 3:35 p.m. to visit a family friend.

"After he parked his vehicle and was walking towards the apartments to meet up with his friend, a vehicle pulled up, one suspect got out of the vehicle and shot him in cold blood multiple times," said HPD Homicide Detective Brooks.

Police are searching for at least two suspects – a shooter and a driver. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or light-color, 2011 to 2014 Hyundai four-door sedan. It had front-end damage, a sunroof, no front license plate and stock rims.

Suspect vehicle (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Family, friends, police and Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help to find those responsible during a press conference on Thursday morning.

His mother, Kwann Boyd, described her only child as a generous, trustworthy person.

"Avery didn't have any kids, so therefore, I'll never have any grandkids, which I wanted. He was just in a place in his life where he was basically, you know, trying to settle down, purchase a home, get into a serious relationship, etc. He didn't deserve what he got," she said.

Avery’s mother says she won’t stop trying to get justice.

"As far as I'm concerned, you know, you murdered the wrong person, because Avery’s mother doesn't know the definition of cease or desist. I won’t stop. I have a team of people and a large family. We will not stop until I get my son justice," she said.

To be eligible for the reward, you must report information directly to Crime Stoppers of Houston. Anyone with information can report tips anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS.