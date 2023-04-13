An airport employee was killed while at work by an ex-employee, reports say.

Details are limited at this time, but according to officials, an employee, 29, was shot dead at Cleveland Municipal Airport.

Cleveland Municipal Airport where an employee was shot and killed.

Initial reports say the employee was pulling a plane with a golf cart when he was approached by an ex-employee of the airport. The two men got into an argument and the other ex-employee left.

The man then came back in his car and the two continued to exchange words. The ex-employee then pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

Officials are still investigating the scene. We will continue to update this story as it develops.