One person was killed following an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend in Texas City.

Details are limited, but officials said officers were called out to the 6800 block of Emmet F. Lowry Expressway in reference to an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run fatality around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

No other details were provided, other than officials stating they are following up on leads.

If you have any information on this crash, you're asked to contact either Detective L. Williamson at 409-933-2151 or the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-TIPS.