Store employees at one Houston store attempted to stop one man from trying to steal items from the store. However, it ended with an employee being pushed to the ground as he ran for the door.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 11 around 8 p.m. in a sports store located at the 9700 block of Katy Freeway.

Police said the suspect, described as a Black male wearing a worn-out jacket and light blue ripped jeans, walked throughout the store and concealed items in a bag that he was carrying.

The man then tried to walk out of the store without paying for the items and was stopped by two store employees.

As you can see in the video, the suspect placed some of the items on the ground and as he walked around the employees, one of them dropped her cell phone.

That's when the suspect picked up her cell phone and pushed her to the ground as he ran out of the doors.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.