Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection

A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female victim is "likely a professional staff member" with HCSO.

Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd and Dairy Ashford, where the shooting happened near Hastings and Elsik High Schools.

Preliminary information is that a man shot a woman and then shot himself just after 8 a.m.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced both the man and woman dead.

The public is asked to avoid the area as several lanes are closed for the investigation, which is ongoing.

No word on what led to the shooting or how the man and woman are related.