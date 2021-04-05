Man fatally shot in front of his daughter during possible robbery in west Houston

Police say a man died after he was shot in front of his daughter during a possible robbery in west Houston.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 7600 block of the Katy Freeway.

Police say the family had arrived at a Dave & Buster's a few hours before the shooting. Later, the father was in the parking lot when a possible robbery occurred, authorities say.

Police say the father was shot near his car and then went back to the front of the Dave & Buster's for help.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Police say the man was with his daughter at the time of the attempted robbery.

"It's going to be difficult to have her recall the incident, because at this point she is one of our only witnesses to the actual incident," Detective Jason Escobar said. "We are working hopefully to get surveillance video at the location."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

