Memorial Drive crash: 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle catches fire
HOUSTON - One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a vehicle crashed north of the Greater Uptown area early Monday morning.
What we know:
Houston Police Department Sergeant Sudduth says officers were called to the crash scene near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Chatsworth Drive, west of Memorial Park around 12:30 a.m.
Memorial Drive deadly crash (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
According to officials, a white sedan was going eastbound on Memorial Drive when it lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree. The vehicle caught fire and the flames were extinguished after the Houston Fire Department arrived.
The passenger was pronounced dead, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Memorial Drive deadly crash (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
Sgt. Sudduth reports preliminary information shows speed to possibly be a factor.
What we don't know:
At this time, police were unable to determine the identity of the victims.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Police Department.