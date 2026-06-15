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Memorial Drive crash: 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle catches fire

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published June 15, 2026 7:36 AM CDT
Published June 15, 2026 7:36 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The passenger of a vehicle is dead after it crashed into a tree and caught fire on Memorial Drive, just west of Memorial Park.
    • Police say the driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
    • Sgt. Sudduth reports preliminary information shows speed to possibly be a factor.

HOUSTON - One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a vehicle crashed north of the Greater Uptown area early Monday morning.

What we know:

Houston Police Department Sergeant Sudduth says officers were called to the crash scene near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Chatsworth Drive, west of Memorial Park around 12:30 a.m.

Memorial Drive deadly crash (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

According to officials, a white sedan was going eastbound on Memorial Drive when it lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree. The vehicle caught fire and the flames were extinguished after the Houston Fire Department arrived.

The passenger was pronounced dead, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Memorial Drive deadly crash (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Sgt. Sudduth reports preliminary information shows speed to possibly be a factor.

What we don't know:

At this time, police were unable to determine the identity of the victims.

The Source: Information provided by Houston Police Department.

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