The Brief The YMCA of Greater Houston has announced they are opening all facilities as cooling centers as the extreme heat blankets the Houston area. Centers will be open Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21, during the YMCA’s regular business hours, offering Houstonians a safe, air-conditioned space to escape the heat and access the lobby to cool off. Officials said hours for each location will vary.



The YMCA of Greater Houston has announced they are opening all facilities as cooling centers as the extreme heat blankets the Houston area.

Houston weather: YMCA of Greater Houston opening all facilities as cooling centers

What we know:

Centers will be open Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21, during the YMCA’s regular business hours, offering Houstonians a safe, air-conditioned space to escape the heat and access the lobby to cool off.

What they're saying:

"We're proud to serve as cooling centers, providing a welcoming space where the community can cool off and connect with others during this period of extreme heat," said Stephen Ives, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston.

Where you can cool off:

Brenda and John Duncan YMCA - 10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA - 19915 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070

Fort Bend Family YMCA - 4433 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, TX 77459

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA - 1234 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018

Houston Texans YMCA - 5202 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021

Lake Houston Family YMCA - 2420 West Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood, TX 77339

Langham Creek Family YMCA - 16725 Longenbaugh Drive, Houston, TX 77095

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA - 705 Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77009

Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Katy Main Street - 1350 Main Street, Katy, TX 77494

Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch - 22807 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494-3599

Perry Family YMCA - 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA - 808 Pease Street, Houston, TX 77002

The Woodlands Family at YMCA Branch Crossing - 8100 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Trotter Family YMCA - 1331 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057

Vic Coppinger Family YMCA - 2700 YMCA Drive, Pearland, TX 77581

Weekley Family YMCA - 7101 Stella Link Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA - 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049

West Orem Family YMCA - 5801 West Orem Drive, Houston, TX 77085

**Officials said hours for each location will vary.**