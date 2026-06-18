YMCA of Greater Houston opening all facilities as cooling centers
HOUSTON - The YMCA of Greater Houston has announced they are opening all facilities as cooling centers as the extreme heat blankets the Houston area.
Houston weather: YMCA of Greater Houston opening all facilities as cooling centers
What we know:
Centers will be open Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21, during the YMCA’s regular business hours, offering Houstonians a safe, air-conditioned space to escape the heat and access the lobby to cool off.
What they're saying:
"We're proud to serve as cooling centers, providing a welcoming space where the community can cool off and connect with others during this period of extreme heat," said Stephen Ives, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston.
Where you can cool off:
- Brenda and John Duncan YMCA - 10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041
- D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA - 19915 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070
- Fort Bend Family YMCA - 4433 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, TX 77459
- Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA - 1234 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018
- Houston Texans YMCA - 5202 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021
- Lake Houston Family YMCA - 2420 West Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood, TX 77339
- Langham Creek Family YMCA - 16725 Longenbaugh Drive, Houston, TX 77095
- M.D. Anderson Family YMCA - 705 Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77009
- Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Katy Main Street - 1350 Main Street, Katy, TX 77494
- Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch - 22807 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494-3599
- Perry Family YMCA - 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573
- Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA - 808 Pease Street, Houston, TX 77002
- The Woodlands Family at YMCA Branch Crossing - 8100 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382
- Trotter Family YMCA - 1331 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
- Vic Coppinger Family YMCA - 2700 YMCA Drive, Pearland, TX 77581
- Weekley Family YMCA - 7101 Stella Link Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025
- Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA - 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049
- West Orem Family YMCA - 5801 West Orem Drive, Houston, TX 77085
**Officials said hours for each location will vary.**
The Source: YMCA of Greater Houston news release