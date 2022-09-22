Man charged following fatal shooting of Houston father, death of toddler found in vehicle

article

A suspect is facing multiple charges following the deadly shooting of a Houston father whose two-year-old son was also found dead hours later in a vehicle.

According to the Houston Police Department, Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

PREVIOUS: Son, 2, found dead in Houston shooting victim’s stolen vehicle; suspect facing charges

Police say Fadairo was taken into custody around 4 a.m. Wednesday and was later charged. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Father shot to death Tuesday afternoon

El Camino Del Rey Shooting scene

A father, also 38, was shot to death in the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey Street around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said during the investigation witnesses and camera surveillance revealed the father was meeting up with another man at the location.

Police said some type of argument ensued, and the man shot the father multiple times.

At that point, Satterwhite said the suspect got into the victim's black SUV and fled westbound from the location.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Toddler found dead in vehicle

Satterwhite said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, authorities received a call from a woman who stated her husband and child were missing. Authorities later determined her husband and son were involved.

Satterwhite stated during a news conference on Tuesday night that officers didn't know there was a child involved until she contacted them.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

After providing additional information about the vehicle that was stolen, officers were able to locate the vehicle within 30 minutes.

As officers approached the vehicle, Satterwhite said they found a 2-year-old child in the backseat of the SUV non-responsive. CPR was conducted on the child, but it was too late. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.