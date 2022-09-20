2-year-old child found dead inside stolen shooting victim's vehicle in Houston, father also killed

Police are urging the suspect believed to be involved in the shooting death of a father and 2-year-old son found dead in the father's vehicle to turn himself in.

Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said it all started when officers responded to a shooting on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey.

Satterwhite said during the investigation witnesses and camera surveillance revealed a 38-year-old man was meeting up with another Black male at the location.

Police said some type of argument ensued, and the Black male displayed a firearm and shot the 38-year-old man multiple times.

At that point, Satterwhite said the suspect got into the victim's black SUV and fled westbound from the location.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Satterwhite said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, authorities received a call from a woman who stated her husband and child were missing. Authorities later determined the information provided by the woman, and determined her husband and son were involved.

Satterwhite stated during a news conference on Tuesday night that officers didn't know there was a child involved until she contacted them.

After providing additional information about the vehicle that was stolen, officers were able to locate the vehicle within 30 minutes.

As officers approached the vehicle, Satterwhite said they found a 2-year-old child in the backseat of the SUV non-responsive. CPR was conducted on the child, but it was too late. The child's cause of death is unclear.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Satterwhite said the suspect, who remains on the run, left the vehicle with the child in it and the car locked up.

Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: Houston Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black male, slim build, white t-shirt, black shorts, black Raiders cap, and long facial hair around the chin area.

Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: Houston Police Department)

Late Tuesday night, Houston police released surveillance video of the suspect inside a convenience store on Tuesday.

If you know who this person is, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.