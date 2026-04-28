Magnolia man sentenced to 30 years for extorting more than 50 children, young women for nude images

The Brief A Magnolia, Texas man has been sentenced for extorting more than 50 children and young women for nude images and videos, according to FBI Houston. 26-year-old Andrew Venegas was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. In a post on X, officials said Venegas exploited girls as young as 12-years-old using various online aliases.



A Magnolia, Texas man has been sentenced for extorting more than 50 children and young women for nude images and videos, according to FBI Houston.

Magnolia man sentenced for extorting more than 50 children and young women for nude images

What we know:

26-year-old Andrew Venegas was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

In a post on X, officials said Venegas exploited girls as young as 12-years-old using various online aliases.

FBI officials said Venegas convinced his victims to create child sexual abuse material.

Officials stated he would use that material to blackmail the victims into creating and sending more.

Authorities said if they didn't send more, he threatened to publish the images and share them with the victim's family and friends.