The Brief It's Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup, and Team USA plays its first game against Paraguay. The match begins at 8 p.m. CT. We have a list of watch parties in Houston and ways to watch at home.



Team USA plays its first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup today, taking on Paraguay.

The match in Los Angeles begins at 8 p.m. CT.

Whether you want to catch the match with other fans at a watch party in Houston or tune in from home, we have you covered.

Houston FIFA World Cup watch parties

Many businesses around Houston will be hosting watch parties.

These public, free events listed below will show the match on giant screens and have other activities.

FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston

When: 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: East Downtown, adjacent to Shell Energy Stadium.

Cost: Free admission (no ticket or registration required)

Click here for more information.

Soccer Celebration Live Viewing (Houston Dynamo FC)

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Shell Energy Stadium (2200 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003).

Cost: Free (Advance ticket reservation required).

Click here for more information.

Levy Park "Summer Soccer Celebration"

When: 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Levy Park (3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098).

Cost: Free admission.

Click here for more information.

Sugar Land Town Square Watch Party

When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Town Square (2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77479)

Cost: Free (Registration and a valid ticket are required for entry.)

Click here for more information.

How to watch on TV, stream for free

The match will be broadcast on FOX.

You can also stream USA vs. Paraguay, live and free on Tubi tonight — including a star-studded opening ceremony. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. CT and kickoff at 8 p.m. CT. You must be signed in to watch.

Another free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Paid options include: