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USA vs Paraguay: Houston watch parties for FIFA World Cup; where to stream

By
FOX 26 Houston
FIFA World Cup
Published June 12, 2026 9:03 AM CDT
Published June 12, 2026 9:03 AM CDT
World Cup 2026: Day 1 at Houston FIFA Fan Festival
World Cup 2026: Day 1 at Houston FIFA Fan Festival

World Cup 2026: Day 1 at Houston FIFA Fan Festival

While no World Cup games were in Houston for the first day of the season, the city's FIFA Fan Festival was packed with fans. FOX 26's Coco Domginuez was at the festival all day Thursday.

The Brief

    • It's Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup, and Team USA plays its first game against Paraguay.
    • The match begins at 8 p.m. CT.
    • We have a list of watch parties in Houston and ways to watch at home.

HOUSTON - Team USA plays its first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup today, taking on Paraguay.

The match in Los Angeles begins at 8 p.m. CT.

Whether you want to catch the match with other fans at a watch party in Houston or tune in from home, we have you covered.

Houston FIFA World Cup watch parties

Many businesses around Houston will be hosting watch parties.

These public, free events listed below will show the match on giant screens and have other activities.

FIFA Fan Festival™ Houston

  • When: 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: East Downtown, adjacent to Shell Energy Stadium.
  • Cost: Free admission (no ticket or registration required)
  • Click here for more information.

Soccer Celebration Live Viewing (Houston Dynamo FC)

  • When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Shell Energy Stadium (2200 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003).
  • Cost: Free (Advance ticket reservation required).
  • Click here for more information.

Levy Park "Summer Soccer Celebration"

Sugar Land Town Square Watch Party

  • When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Where: Sugar Land Town Square (2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77479)
  • Cost: Free (Registration and a valid ticket are required for entry.)
  • Click here for more information.

How to watch on TV, stream for free

The match will be broadcast on FOX.

You can also stream USA vs. Paraguay, live and free on Tubi tonight — including a star-studded opening ceremony. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. CT and kickoff at 8 p.m. CT. You must be signed in to watch.

Another free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams. 

Paid options include:

The Source: The information in this article comes from the event organizers' websites and FOX LOCAL.

FIFA World CupHouston