Ex-Turkey Leg Hut owner admits to hiring arsonists to burn down bar, feds say
HOUSTON - A former owner of Turkey Leg Hut has admitted to hiring arsonists to burn down a bar six years ago, according to federal prosecutors.
What we know:
Prosecutors said Lyndell Leroy Price, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit arson of a commercial building.
Price admitted to directing people to set fire to Bar 5015 on Almeda Road during the early morning hours of June 12, 2020, prosecutors said. The arsonists then bought gasoline and gas cans, walked to the bar wearing masks, poured the gasoline on the deck and lit it on fire.
The fire caused significant damage to the business, prosecutors said.
The backstory:
Investigators said Price was upset with the owner of the bar because he wouldn’t let Price buy into the business. He also wouldn’t sell Price his interest in Turkey Leg Hut, which he co-owned with Price.
Armani Williams and Miziah Shepherd have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Lyndell Price
What's next:
All three people are being held in prison until they are sentenced on Sept. 25.
The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Attorney's Office and previous FOX Local reporting.