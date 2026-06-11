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Ex-Turkey Leg Hut owner admits to hiring arsonists to burn down bar, feds say

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 11, 2026 1:36 PM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 1:36 PM CDT
FILE – Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner facing new federal charges
FILE – Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner facing new federal charges

FILE – Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner facing new federal charges

Lyndell "Lynn" Price, the former co-owner of Houston's Turkey Leg Hut, is now facing additional federal charges after being previously indicted on arson-related charges. FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour breaks down Price's new and previous charges and the response from his legal team.

The Brief

    • The former owner of Turkey Leg Hut has admitted to hiring arsonists to burn down a bar in 2020, according to federal prosecutors.
    • Lyndell Price has pleaded guilty conspiring to commit arson of a commercial building.
    • Two other people have also pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

HOUSTON - A former owner of Turkey Leg Hut has admitted to hiring arsonists to burn down a bar six years ago, according to federal prosecutors.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Lyndell Leroy Price, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit arson of a commercial building.

Price admitted to directing people to set fire to Bar 5015 on Almeda Road during the early morning hours of June 12, 2020, prosecutors said. The arsonists then bought gasoline and gas cans, walked to the bar wearing masks, poured the gasoline on the deck and lit it on fire.

The fire caused significant damage to the business, prosecutors said.

Related

Intentional fire set off explosion at Bar 5015 in Third Ward, criminal investigation underway
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Intentional fire set off explosion at Bar 5015 in Third Ward, criminal investigation underway

An explosion at a Houston bar that left debris scattered in the roadway and rattled nearby residents awake Friday morning, was intentionally set.

The backstory:

Investigators said Price was upset with the owner of the bar because he wouldn’t let Price buy into the business. He also wouldn’t sell Price his interest in Turkey Leg Hut, which he co-owned with Price.

Armani Williams and Miziah Shepherd have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Lyndell Price

What's next:

All three people are being held in prison until they are sentenced on Sept. 25.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Attorney's Office and previous FOX Local reporting.

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