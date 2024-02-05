Madison High School students protest cell phone ban

The week started with a promised ban on students having cell phones at Houston ISD's Madison High School. That announcement came last week, and students had the whole weekend to get worked-up over this issue.

Love it or hate it, mobile devices are an extension of their lives. The district says that's the problem the school's trying address, and students were not shy about expressing their displeasure.

SUGGESTED: Former Houston mayor's aide sentenced to prison for bribery charges

Instead of heading to class, dozens of students started the day streaming out of Madison High School in protest. A notable police presence was on site, to observe and make sure nothing got out of hand.

Students complain the phone-ban is the latest effort to control them. The school administration says the ban is a reaction to several fights, on campus, that were made worse through videos and social media messaging.

Freshman Natalie Lopez says she's got her parents' support, in keeping her phone. "Taking away everyone's phone at the beginning of the day? For what?," she says. "Because you can't keep your school under control, and you don't have the right amount of security."

One student, who would only identify herself as a senior, says the protest isn't just about phones. It's about an ever-tightening control of student actions, she says. For many students, the ban is just the last straw, that they can't imagine being without.

"We're based on technology; what do you want us to do?," says the student. "We, literally, were on technology for quarantine and how can you strip that away from us? Of course, it's going to be alarming to students."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

While some students clearly enjoyed the freedom of having their say, others say this needs to be the start of a conversation: not just about cell-phones, but about keeping the peace at school.

"We are the voice because the students can't say much; the parents can't do much," says student Brennen Williams. "If we don't raise a voice and be the change, who will?"

In a statement, HISD says the prevalence of cell phone video, during school fights, is at the center of the ban, "(It) endangers the safety of Madison students and staff and disrupts the learning environment. Neither is acceptable."

The school already has a "no cell phone" 'use' policy on campus. Students say they have good reason to keep them: some have family responsibilities, even kids of their own, that they need to be in contact with, while others just need to be able to touch base with their parents, if there's trouble.

A solution is not immediately clear.

Houston ISD Response:

"HISD’s policy states that students are not allowed to use their cellphones in the school building. Cellphones cannot be visible unless they are in a mesh or see-through backpack. Phones are to be kept in a backpack or turned in to the school once the student enters the building or at the start of first period.

If approved by the Division Superintendent, high school students may use a cellphone in the cafeteria or eating area at lunch only.

Students at Madison High School must turn their phones in when they arrive at school. Phones are then returned to them at their last period. Madison students do not have the privilege of using their phones during lunch. That is because cellphone video has been at the center of multiple recent fights on campus. This, obviously, endangers the safety of Madison students and staff and disrupts the learning environment. Neither is acceptable. HISD will continue working to ensure our students and staff have the safe and productive learning environment they deserve at school, every day."