A former director of council relations in Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's office, William Paul Thomas, has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bribery charges. Thomas received 12 months and 1 day in federal prison. He served in his position for 14 years and resigned following his guilty plea to federal charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former senior aide to Houston mayor pleads guilty to federal charges

A three-year supervised release term, a $5,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment were also imposed upon him during his sentencing before Judge Andrew S. Hanen on February 5, 2024. The court recommended his placement at a federal facility near Houston, Texas.

The case stems from Thomas's involvement in using his official position to influence the issuance of business permits and certificates in exchange for bribes. Court documents revealed instances where he accepted money to expedite permit processes, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses faced shutdowns and restrictions.

Mayor Turner expressed his disappointment at the situation, stating that it was inconsistent with the character he had learned in Thomas. He emphasized the importance of adherence to policies, procedures, and the law for all city employees, stressing that anything less is unacceptable.



