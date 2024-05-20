Dramatic footage captured the terrifying moment a Derecho event swept through downtown Houston, hurling debris through the air.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Skyfox's aerial view revealed shattered glass strewn across the aftermath of the severe weather that struck the area on Thursday evening.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Harris County authorities confirmed the tragic toll, with at least 7 fatalities reported during the harrowing event.

Clean-up operations have began, focusing on the Wells Fargo Plaza and other affected regions.

