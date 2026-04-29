Long time Houston defense attorney punched in the face by his own client

The Brief Longtime attorney John Petruzzi says the courtroom assault is the first client attack he’s experienced in 46 years of defending murder cases. The incident happened immediately after 27-year-old Jaquarius Lewis was sentenced to 50 years in prison for an April 2024 killing. Lewis now faces an additional charge of injury to the elderly following the alleged attack.



A routine sentencing hearing took a shocking turn Tuesday when a Texas defense attorney with more than four decades of experience says he was struck in the face by his own client moments after a judge handed down a 50-year murder sentence.

Houston-area defense attorney attacked by client

What they're saying:

Attorney John Petruzzi says he's represented hundreds of murder defendants in his 46 years practicing law. But what happened Tuesday in the 178th was a first for the veteran attorney.

On the surface, the PSI hearing in Judge Kelli Johnson's court was fairly routine.

27-year-old Jaquarius Lewis pleaded guilty to a murder that happened in April 2024.

Lewis was facing five to 50 years. The state recommended 50 years and the judge agreed.

"At that point apparently, I was out. My client hit me in the face. People in the courtroom said I fell back in the chair, hit a counter and apparently fell to the ground," Petruzzi said.

Someone in the courtroom told him he had been struck in the face by his court-appointed client, Jaquarius Lewis.

"I was kind of shocked," said Petruzzi. "I've done this a long time, and I've never had a client hit me before."

Luckily, the veteran attorney was not seriously injured.

Lewis is now charged with injury to the elderly.