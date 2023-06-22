Lone Star College has closed multiple campuses on Thursday until further notice due to power outages following Wednesday night's storms.

College officials say the North Harris campus, the Health Professions Building, the Transportation Institute, CHI Institute, and the Creekside Center will be closed.

Updates on reopening will be provided on their Twitter and Facebook pages.

Nearly 200,000 customers lost power during storms that moved across the Houston area on Wednesday night. Many of the power outages were concentrated to the north of Houston.

The storms toppled trees in roadways and onto homes and even flipped over a small airplane at Hooks Airport.