Nearly 200,000 people are waking without power up across the Houston area on Thursday morning after strong storms on Wednesday night.

According to CenterPoint Energy, more than 166,000 customers are affected by outages as of 6 a.m.

Most of the outages are concentrated to the north of Houston, but several thousand customers are being affected by outages throughout the city as well.

As of 6 a.m., Entergy is reporting more than 31,000 customers affected by outages, including 24,000 in Montgomery County.

