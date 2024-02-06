Rizo-López Foods has recalled cheese and dairy products due to the Listeria outbreak on February 5.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

One person from Texas died amid the multistate outbreak that dates back to June 15, 2014, affecting 26 people across 7 states, such as California, Arizona, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Among those affected, 23 people were hospitalized, and 2 died.

SUGGESTED: Honda recalls over 750,000 vehicles to fix faulty passenger seat air bag sensor

Upon speaking with those affected, the outbreak was linked back to a production facility by Rizo-López Foods linked to queso fresco cheese, cotija cheese, and other dairy products.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The CDC is urging individuals not to eat any recalled cheese or dairy products. They also ask that individuals clean any surfaces or containers that have come in contact with the recalled products.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea is encouraged to seek medical attention as soon as possible. Symptoms can begin the same day or up to weeks after someone comes in contact with the recalled product.



