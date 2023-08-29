A massive fire has engulfed a 20-acre area on County Road 325, the Cleveland Fire Department, Plum Grove Fire Department, Montgomery County Fire Department, Texas Forestry Service, Liberty County Fire Marshall's Office, and Precinct 6 Constable's Office have joined forces to combat the blaze and protect the affected residential homes.

The fire, which started up earlier today, has rapidly spread, posing a significant risk to the surrounding structures.

Authorities are working diligently to contain the fire and mitigate its potential impact on the community.

The efforts of these various agencies reflect the seriousness of the situation and the commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and their properties.

The Cleveland Independent School District Police Department (ISDPD) is closely monitoring the situation. At present, no schools are under immediate threat.

However, the majority of district bus routes are being re-routed and will be delayed this afternoon.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Residents in the area are asked to remain vigilant and follow the instructions provided by emergency personnel.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.