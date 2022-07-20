League City man to serve 35 years after police found more than 700 images of child porn

article

A man from League City was sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

38-year-old Scott Jacob McGuire received a 35-year federal prison sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown on charges of the production and possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

According to reports, McGuire used the messaging app Kik to talk to someone he thought was the father of a child. McGuire told the person he was also the dad to a 3-year-old daughter and sent a picture of his genitals in her hand.

McGuire stated he would give the girl melatonin, so she would "sleep like a rock" and asked for pictures of the person molesting their daughter, officials said.

Texas City FBI conducted the investigation with the help of the Washington Metropolitan Police FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The case was then brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice started in May 2006 to help stop the growth of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Officials said they were able to find McGuire in League City and had a warrant to search his home. During the search, they found 721 images of child pornography, a large amount of child erotica, and CGI animation child pornography.

McGuire also had images and videos of victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 47 known series in addition to the minor he used to make child pornography, said police.

In his sentencing, he was also ordered to pay $63,000 to seven of the victims whose images he had and the minor victim he used to make child pornography.

After he serves his time, he will be supervised for the rest of his life and registered as a sex offender while following many requirements to restrict his access to children and the internet.

McGuire is in custody until he can be taken to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.