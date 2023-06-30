A son is behind bars as he faces charges for the death of his elderly father in League City.

Collin Hickey, 29, is charged with Murder for stabbing and killing his 76-year-old father, Thomas Hickey, in his home on Tuesday.

Officers with the League City police arrived at a home at 2502 W. Marina Bay Drive around 9:40 p.m. about an apparent homicide. They found the body of Thomas Hickey with visible stab wounds to his neck.

SUGGESTED: Houston valet crash: Ahmedaltayeb Elnouman Modawi, 18, sentenced in crash that killed 3

Investigators say they learned Thomas lived at the home with his son Collin Hickey and the 29-year-old was seen leaving the home shortly before his father's body was discovered.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Collin Hickey was found in Gonzalez, Texas a few hours later after he crashed his car, according to authorities. He was taken to a local emergency room.

After interviewing friends and family of Thomas and processing evidence, detectives had probable cause Collin Hickey stabbed his father, killing him.

Hickey was arrested on June 29 and charged with murder. His bond has been set to $250,000.