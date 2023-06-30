article

A teen was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the deaths of three Houston valet workers in 2021.

Ahmedaltayeb Elnouman Modawi, 18, was charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury following the deadly crash that occurred on Oct. 1, 2021.

Three valet workers – 18, 22 and 23 – were killed when they were struck while walking in the 5800 block of Fairdale Lane.

According to police, an officer had seen a white Infiniti G37 doing donuts and burnout in a nearby parking lot and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say Modawi, the driver of the Infiniti, drove off at a high rate of speed on Fairdale Lane and struck three pedestrians before the Infiniti flipped.

The pedestrians – three valet workers – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Modawi and a passenger were taken to the hospital. Modawi was later charged in the crash.