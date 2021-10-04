17-year-old charged after 3 valet drivers fatally struck by car in SW Houston

article

A 17-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after three valet drivers were fatally struck by a car in southwest Houston on Friday night, police say.

Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, is charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

The deadly crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Fairdale Lane.

According to police, an HPD sergeant saw a white Infiniti G37 engaging in reckless driving in a parking lot and activated his patrol vehicle's emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.

Modawi, the driver of the Infinity, allegedly evaded and drove at a high rate of speed on Fairdale Lane. Police say Modawi struck the three pedestrians before the Infinity flipped.

The pedestrians, identified as valet drivers, ages 18, 22, and 23, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Modawi and his male passenger each sustained a broken leg and were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Modawi remains hospitalized.

According to HPD, it was determined Modawi was not intoxicated.

In a statement over the weekend, officials with Prospect Park said:

"3 members of our contract vale team were fatally struck by a vehicle on Fairdale Rd. The incident is currently being investigated by the Houston Police Department.

"We have been in contact with the families of the victims, and we ask that you keep the families of the 3 victims in your thoughts and prayers In the forthcoming days, we will have additional information listed on @prospectparkhouston about how you can help us celebrate the lives of those lost."