A Galveston County judge ordered a civil lawsuit filed against the parents of the alleged Santa Fe High School shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, to begin in May, as the criminal case against the shooter remains delayed.

The lawsuit was filed by some of the injured victims and the parents of those killed in the May 18, 2018 shooting rampage. According to attorney Clint McGuire, the families are accusing Pagourtzis' parents of negligence for allowing the then 17-year-old access to their guns, which were used in the attack.

Judge Jack Ewing issued an order on Thursday setting the trial for the end of May. Ewing had previously instructed both sides to seek mediation, but the attorney McGuire stated he had been unable to depose either of Pagourtzis' parents.

According to reports, defense attorney Don Rodgers told Judge Ewing he was withdrawing as the attorney for Rose Marie Kosmetatos and Antonios Pagourtzis, Pagourtzis' parents.

Defense attorney Don Rodgers did not arrive in court until after a pre-trial hearing was set for May 17 and the case to begin May 28, officials say.

Pagourtzis remains in a North Texas mental hospital after being deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial.