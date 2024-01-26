Santa Fe High School accused shooter still incompetent to stand trial

The accused Santa Fe High School shooter has been ordered to be recommitted to North Texas State Hospital.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis was committed to North Texas State Hospital after being deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for the deadly May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

On March 10, 2023, the former judge on the case Jeth Jones ordered a "disinterest expert experienced and qualified in mental health" to examine his competency to stand trial and submit a report in 30 days.

However, the defense was opposed considering on Feb. 1, the state hospital said he remained mentally incompetent. The motion was also opposed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office, which represents The University of Texas Medical Branch.

Pagourtzis allegedly entered the high school on May 18, 2018, and killed 10 people, injuring 13 others.

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady gave this statement:

"The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have once again reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial. They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is, again, extremely disappointing and frustrating news. But the defendant remains confined and subject to these charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer, and efforts to restore him to competency continue. We remain hopeful and committed to seeing this case tried and justice done.

It is our understanding that the trial court will schedule a setting in the next month or so to request additional information from the State Hospital about the defendant’s treatment and progress. This office will stay in communication with the victims and their families as further details develop."