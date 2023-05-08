It's been 5 years since the tragic mass shooting in Santa Fe, Texas and new developments have been made in the case against the assailant.

In a statement from the Galveston County District Attorney, Jack Roady, Judge Jeth Jones has been disqualified from the case. No details on the reason behind Judge Jones' disqualification were shared, as of this writing.

"While we are disappointed to lose Judge Jones, we believe that Judge Cox will handle the case fairly and efficiently," Roady said in a statement to FOX 26. "He is known for making decisive rulings that are fair to all parties."

This comes more than a month after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office, which represents The University of Texas Medical Branch filed a motion on opposing Judge Jones' motion for a new competency review of accused Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.