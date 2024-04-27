A neighborhood in the Spring area has a heavy police presence following a car accident involving a kid on Saturday.

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Mark Herman reports authorities are in the 21900 block of Colter Stone Drive for a pedestrian-vehicle accident.

A child was said to have been hit by a vehicle and was taken to a local Children's Hospital.

According to officials, the kid's injuries were non-life-threatening, and last said to be up and breathing.

The driver of the vehicle is still at the scene cooperating as the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.